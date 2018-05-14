TODAY'S PAPER
SportsGolf

You can now register for tickets to 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

Spectators line and cross the first fairway in

Spectators line and cross the first fairway in between tee times during Round 2 of the Barclays at the Bethpage Black golf course on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Registration opened Monday for tickets to the 2019 PGA Championship, which will be held next May 13-19 at Bethpage Black.

The free, no-obligation online registration process at pgachampionship.com will hold places for people who want to buy tickets when they become available in August and will ensure those customers get the types of ticket plans they want, organizers said.

The PGA is offering free admission to anyone 17 and younger and to active and retired military, active reserve, National Guard and defense department employees and spouses.

The 2019 event will mark the major championship’s move from August to May, placing it second rather than fourth in golf’s Grand Slam schedule.

Ticketholders to the PGA will be given the first chance for tickets to the 2024 Ryder Cup, also at the Black Course.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

