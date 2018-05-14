Registration opened Monday for tickets to the 2019 PGA Championship, which will be held next May 13-19 at Bethpage Black.

The free, no-obligation online registration process at pgachampionship.com will hold places for people who want to buy tickets when they become available in August and will ensure those customers get the types of ticket plans they want, organizers said.

The PGA is offering free admission to anyone 17 and younger and to active and retired military, active reserve, National Guard and defense department employees and spouses.

The 2019 event will mark the major championship’s move from August to May, placing it second rather than fourth in golf’s Grand Slam schedule.

Ticketholders to the PGA will be given the first chance for tickets to the 2024 Ryder Cup, also at the Black Course.