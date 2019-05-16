Golf fans considering a visit to Bethpage Back this weekend for the PGA Championship will find relative bargains on the secondary ticket market.

According to TicketIQ.com, which aggregates a number of resale sites, asking prices are below most PGA Championships in recent years.

As of late Wednesday, the tournament average was $94.

Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters last month figured to increase demand at Bethpage Black, but perhaps the move of the tournament from August to May made attending more difficult because of school and work conflicts. Other factors could be the recent bad weather, and the logistical challenges involved in reaching the park.

As of Thursday morning, TicketIQ was showing tickets for the second round on Friday starting at $84, the third round on Saturday at $131 and the final round on Sunday at $95. (At 8:30 a.m. on Thursday there were $23 tickets for the first round, which already had started by then.)

StubHub showed similar and even lower prices. As of 8:30 a.m., tickets for the first round could be had for $14. Friday and Sunday tickets started at $75 and Saturday at $115.

The face value of tickets for Thursday through Sunday is $110.