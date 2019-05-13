TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA Championship with wrist injury

Justin Thomas hits to the second green during

Justin Thomas hits to the second green during the first round for the Masters on April 11, 2019 Photo Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion and former world No. 1, is out of the PGA Championship. He withdrew from the tournament because of a right wrist injury, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Thomas had skipped the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, reportedly as a precaution in order to be ready for the major championship this week at Bethpage Black. It figured to be somewhat serious because the Wells Fargo was held at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, the course on which he won his lone major title.

“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Obviously as a past champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I’m disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I’m optimistic about a return in the near future.”

The tournament is run by the PGA of America, the club pros’ organization. Thomas’ father and grandfather both were association members. As a youngster, he attended the 2000 PGA near his home in Kentucky and watched Tiger Woods win in a playoff.

Thomas was scheduled to play the first two rounds with Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott. His spot will be taken by Kelly Kraft, who is 126th on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list.

Newsday columnist Mark Herrmann.

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

