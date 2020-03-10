TODAY'S PAPER
Players Championship live stream of 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Watch a live stream of The Players Championship throughout the four-day PGA event. Starting on Thursday, this live stream will focus on TPC Sawgrass' famous par-3 17th hole with the island green, and also stream the 12th hole.

