TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsGolf

Webb Simpson lapping field at The Players

He has seven-shot lead; Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth move onto leaderboard with 65s.

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — At this rate, it appears that no one can beat Webb Simpson, not even Pete Dye. The latter is the renowned architect who designed TPC Sawgrass and its diabolical island-green par-3 17th hole. That vexing locale was no match on Saturday for the player who is dominating The Players.

Simpson had put his tee shot into the water there on Friday, making double bogey and missing out on setting the course record. This time, he put his shot smartly on the green and listened to the growing cheer from the partying crowd as it slowly rolled within 3 feet, 4 inches of the cup. He made his birdie putt, on his way to a record-tying 19 under through three rounds. He will stride onto Dye’s trouble-laden course Sunday with a seven-shot lead over Danny Lee.

Despite water here and there, the challenging bunkering and the possibilities for quirky bounces off the many mounds, there were times when Simpson looked like he was just showing off. Such as his play on the par-5 11th hole, when he blasted out of a bunker and into the hole for an eagle. He finished off a 4-under-par 68 by hitting out of a bunker and making a 17-foot par putt on No. 18.

He even upstaged stars Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, who had both barely made the cut Friday and leaped all the way to a tie for eighth (and a Sunday pairing with each other) by each shooting 65 early in the day. By the end, though, it looked as though Simpson had done the layout of this place.

“You never know when a week like this will come, but looking back I’ve been healthy, I’ve been working on different aspects of my game maybe more than I normally do,” he said. “But a big thing is that I’m comfortable on this golf course. Although I hadn’t played well, I’ve really liked being here.”

Part of that is the knowledge that there are double-bogeys lurking at every turn, especially when the heat really is on. “On Sunday, you’ve got to give this course a little more respect,” he said.

The setting always will have special resonance for him because it was right here last year that he accepted a tip from friend and fellow pro Tim Clark to switch to the claw putting grip. Simpson’s career had been adrift after his practiced method, a long putter anchored at the sternum, was outlawed. The 2012 U.S. Open champion has not won since 2013. Adding to his struggle was the death last year of his father, whom he called his hero, the man who taught him never to quit.

“I’ve been working hard and I’m really hungry. I’m hungry to get back in the winner’s circle,” he said after having tied Greg Norman (1994) for the best third-round score.

Woods and Spieth had the best scores Saturday, with sustained roars rolling over the grounds. “I got my ‘playing feels’ back and it’s just a matter of executing and putting the shots together,” Woods said.

Spieth said hit his driver much more poorly Saturday than he had the previous two days but shot much better. “So, it shows you where it actually matters and that’s on the greens.”

Even better is playing the way Simpson has this week. In the words of Dustin Johnson, admirably at 10 under but nine strokes back: “Webb is obviously playing very, very well and doing everything very good.”

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

New York Sports

Athletics outfielder Dustin Fowler runs to the dugout Fowler gets respect from Yankees fans
Giants nose tackle Tyrell Chavis participates in drills Giants free agent Chavis has tale of two moms
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on during Jacob deGrom to start Sunday at Philadelphia
A tarp covers the field before a scheduled Mets-Phillies postponed because of rain
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez tags out Athletics first Gardner’s throw, replay review save Yankees
Yankees first baseman Neil Walker hits the game-winning Yanks top A’s on Walker’s walk-off single in 11th