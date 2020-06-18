Scenes from the RBC Heritage golf tournament June 18-21, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland prepares to putt on the 11th green during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Nate Lashley hits from the 12th tee, during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage on June 18, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Zach Johnson of the United States reacts to a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage on June 18, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.