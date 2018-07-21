Rose goes from barely making cut to best third round

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Justin Rose was 14 feet from missing the cut in the British Open on Friday. Twenty four hours later he was within striking distance of the lead.

Rose, the Englishman who won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, holed that 14-footer to get to the weekend. Saturday he had the lowest score of the third round at Carnoustie, a 7-under-par 64, which included four birdies the last six holes, one of those on the difficult 18th.

“Gratitude to be here,” Rose said. “I think the birdie on 18 (Friday evening) freed me up. And I’m just happy to be on the golf course and not down the road somewhere.”

Comings and goings

Phil Mickelson shot a 1-under 70 and is at 1-under 212 for 54 holes. “The game’s just hard for me right now,” said Mickelson, 48, the 2013 Open champion. “So it was a fight.”

Rickie Fowler was 2-under for the round and 5-under for the Open when he got to the 580-yard, par-5 sixth. He botched one shot after another and made a triple-bogey 8 and came in with a 2-over 73. He also is at 212. “Back to the drawing board,” said Fowler, arguably the best player without a major championship.

Masters champ Patrick Reed had his best score of the Open, a 3-under 68, and is at par 213. “It was one of those days you can go out and really attack it,” Reed said. “But I feel like I missed too many putts through the day, and that 15-17 stretch has killed me.”

Tommy Fleetwood, the Englishman who made a run in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, shot par 71 to fall from a tie for third to a tie for sixth at 208, four shots behind. He had a double bogey on 12.