Scenes from Sunday in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, as Team USA won the Ryder Cup over Team Europe at Whistling Straits on Sept. 26, 2021.

Team USA's Brooks Koepka gets a kiss after winning a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Team Europe's Bernd Wiesberger reacts after missing his putt on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA's Brooks Koepka drinks after winning during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans watch from the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Workers react on the 15th green during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler reacts on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA's Justin Thomas reacts after winning a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States, girlfriend Katherine Zhu, Bryson DeChambeau of team United States and other members of team United States celebrate their win over Team Europe during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Brooks Koepka of team United States and Xander Schauffele of team United States celebrate their win over Team Europe during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Captain Steve Stricker of team United States gestures a W sign after Team United States won during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Xander Schauffele of team United States the Team United States win over Team Europe with a drink during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Xander Schauffele of team United States the Team United States win over Team Europe with a drink during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Xander Schauffele of team United States the Team United States win over Team Europe with a drink during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Brooks Koepka of team United States and Xander Schauffele of team United States celebrate their win over Team Europe during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 17th green after winning the hole to go 1up and guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 18th green with Bryson DeChambeau of team United States and Scottie Scheffler of team United States after winning the half point needed to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 17th green after winning the hole to go 1up and guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Scottie Scheffler of team United States and wife Meredith Scudder celebrate on the 15th green after defeating Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe 4&3 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 17th green after going 1up to guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe reacts on the 13th green during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Spieth of team United States plays his shot from the second tee during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe reacts on the 15th green as he loses to Scottie Scheffler of team United States 4&3 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Scottie Scheffler of team United States and caddie Scotty McGuinness celebrate on the 15th green after defeating Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe 4&3 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States plays a shot during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Shane Lowry of Ireland and team Europe hugs Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and team Europe on the 16th green after losing to Patrick Cantlay of team United States 4&2 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe reacts on the 15th green as he loses to Scottie Scheffler of team United States 4&3 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Cantlay of team United States reacts on the fourth green during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Dustin Johnson of team United States plays his shot from the first tee during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)