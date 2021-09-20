Ryder Cup tee times, schedules, pairings and TV info

Here's a rundown of the basics heading into the Ryder Cup being contested at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin after being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryder Cup TV info
All Ryder Cup matches will air on the Golf Channel or NBC
Thursday, Sept. 23: Ryder Cup opening ceremonies 5-8 p.m. on the Golf Channel
Friday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel
Saturday, Sept. 25: 8-9 a.m. on the Golf Channel, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC.
Sunday, Sept. 26: Noon to 6 p.m. on NBC
Ryder Cup schedule
Friday: 4 foursome matches and 4 four-ball matches
Saturday: 4 foursome matches and 4 four-ball matches
Sunday: 12 singles matches
Ryder Cup roster: Team USA
Collin Morikawa
Dustin Johnson
Bryson DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Patrick Cantlay
Daniel Berger
Harris English
Tony Finau
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Captain: Steve Stricker
Vice captains: Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples
Ryder Cup roster: Team Europe
Paul Casey
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Jon Rahm
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Ian Poulter
Captain: Padraig Harrington
Ryder Cup pairings and tee times
TBA