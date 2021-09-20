TODAY'S PAPER
Ryder Cup tee times, schedules, pairings and TV info

Bryson DeChambeau arrives at Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup with a world-leading driving average of 323.7 yards and a months-long feud with one of his teammates, Brooks Koepka. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Here's a rundown of the basics heading into the Ryder Cup being contested at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin after being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryder Cup TV info

All Ryder Cup matches will air on the Golf Channel or NBC

Thursday, Sept. 23: Ryder Cup opening ceremonies 5-8 p.m. on the Golf Channel

Friday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel

Saturday, Sept. 25: 8-9 a.m. on the Golf Channel, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Noon to 6 p.m. on NBC

Ryder Cup schedule

Friday: 4 foursome matches and 4 four-ball matches

Saturday: 4 foursome matches and 4 four-ball matches

Sunday: 12 singles matches

Ryder Cup roster: Team USA

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Daniel Berger

Harris English

Tony Finau

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Captain: Steve Stricker

Vice captains: Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples

Ryder Cup roster: Team Europe

Paul Casey

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Jon Rahm

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Ian Poulter

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Ryder Cup pairings and tee times

TBA

