Salisbury Seniors still scoring in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

The Salisbury Senior Golf Club kicked off its 53rd season this week on the storied courses of Eisenhower Park with players of at least 60 years of age and into their 90s pursuing the game they love.

"We play tournaments every week, have three or four outings, a barbecue and luncheon at the end of the year," said Olaf Johnsen, the 82-year-old from Valley Stream who is the club president. "It’s not highfalutin golf."

No, it’s not, but for about 280 members it’s a chance to be physically active and mentally stimulated, especially precious commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group divides itself into competitions of 18 and nine holes.

"It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, to team up with people, play tournaments and compete, which we normally wouldn’t be able to do," said Bob Petry, 75, of Valley Stream who is the chairman of the group’s 18-hole tournaments. "It’s great camaraderie."

"I’ve played with a number of groups on numerous occasions. They are all great guys," said Joe Cafaro, 77, of Valley Stream, who is the rules chair. "All senior citizens, and it’s nice to see they are out there doing something. We played right through this winter. The only month we didn’t was February when it snowed."

"Either we’re crazy or dedicated to the game," Petry said. "Of all the sports I’ve played over my lifetime, and I’ve played quite a few, I find it the most difficult sport I’ve every played. People say, ‘Are you kidding me, all you are doing is hitting this little ball into a hole.’ But it’s truly the most difficult sport I’ve ever played. I played soccer until I was 51, played softball, bowled, baseball."

Some of the competitions involve a little cash, but don’t expect to fatten your retirement account.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We team up and we play for laughs and a little money," Cafaro said. "We’re not talking big bucks here. Each week there is a competitive round that you play and each person has a handicap. If you come in with low net, low gross you win seven bucks. You aren’t going to get rich."

And don’t win too much.

"If you win twice, they automatically take a stroke off your handicap," Cafaro said.

Getting tee times during the pandemic has been challenging as players of all kinds have taken to the courses with golf seen as safe and healthy and by its very nature socially distancing.

"This year has been difficult to get tee times, especially for the nine-hole groups," said Johnsen, who describes himself as Norwegian by birth and American by choice. "This year only we are extending the nine-hole players so they can play at Merrick Golf Course and Peninsula Golf Course. The 18-hole players, if they are having trouble getting tee times at Eisenhower, they can also play Lido."

To join the club you must be 60 and have a Nassau County Senior Leisure Pass. You don’t need a handicap, but the club will establish one for you after you post five rounds. Information about joining can be found on the club’s website at salisburyseniorgolf.com.

Members of the club generally are playing at least twice a week, and playing during the winter months has proved they are a bunch of hardy souls.

"We aren’t about to give up on our old age," Cafaro said.