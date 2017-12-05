The PGA of America announced on Tuesday that Scott Reid has been named the championship director of the 2019 PGA Championship, which will be played at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale.

Reid has been a tournament director for the past 10 years, most recently for Pro Links Sports. While at Pro Links Sports, Reid managed the PGA Tour Champions’ Allianz Championship and The Sanford International. Prior to that, he directed championship operations for The RSM Classic and the Frys.com Open, both PGA Tour events.

The PGA of America announced in August that it is moving the PGA Championship from August to May. The shift will begin in 2019 at Bethpage Black.

Bethpage Black has also hosted the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens. Long Island has not hosted the PGA Championship since 1930, at the original Fresh Meadow Country Club in Great Neck.