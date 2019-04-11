TODAY'S PAPER
Masterst latest: Harding, Grillo on top early, Tiger to tee off

Justin Harding hits on the second hole during

Justin Harding hits on the second hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga. - (AP) -- The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Justin Harding, Emiliano Grillo and Kevin Tway were at 2-under par atop the early leaderboard in the first round of the Masters.

Takumi Kanaya, an amateur from Japan, was also off to a good start at 1-under. He was tied with Branden Grace, Eddie Pepperell and Henrik Stenson.

Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 11:04 a.m. Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are right behind him in the 11:15 a.m. group.

___

9:35 a.m.

Gary Player got the best of Jack Nicklaus off the tee. Nicklaus had the last word in the press room.

The 83rd Masters began with honorary tee shots, a tradition that dates to 1963 at Augusta National. Player, with a new endorsement deal at age 83, drilled his tee shot halfway up the hill on the left side of the fairway. Nicklaus, 79, was next and hit some 30 yards shorter.

They spent the next hour in the interview room. One of the topics was on amateur great and Augusta National co-founder Bobby Jones. Player, who won nine majors, said he felt a player needed to win at least six majors to be considered great.

Nicklaus spoke next on Jones. He said he agreed with everything Player had to say, except that someone needed 10 majors to be considered a great player.

The banter never ends.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated
