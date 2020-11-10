Scenes from Augusta National as golfers prepare for The Masters in 2020.

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Mark Urbanek, caddie for Tony Finau of the United States looks on over the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his hole in one on the fourth hole with Rickie Fowler of the United States during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

A detail of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland's ball during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

A general view of the 16th green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

A groundskeeper waters the green on the fourth hole during the first practice round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Webb Simpson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

A a general view of the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

The pin flag is displayed on the sixth green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

A member of the grounds crew waters the course during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the ninth green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.