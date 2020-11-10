TODAY'S PAPER
Golf

The Masters 2020: Scenes from Augusta National



Scenes from Augusta National as golfers prepare for The Masters in 2020.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Mark Urbanek, caddie for Tony Finau of the United States looks on over the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his hole in one on the fourth hole with Rickie Fowler of the United States during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

A detail of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland's ball during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

A general view of the 16th green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A groundskeeper waters the green on the fourth hole during the first practice round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Webb Simpson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

A a general view of the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

The pin flag is displayed on the sixth green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

A member of the grounds crew waters the course during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the ninth green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Gallery guard Brian Nunnalle looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

