See the scenes from this year's unique edition of the Masters, beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Tiger Woods of
Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot off the 11th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Amateur Abel Gallegos
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Amateur Abel Gallegos of Argentina looks on from the first green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Shane Lowry of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

Bryson DeChambeau moves pine straw next to his
Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

Bryson DeChambeau moves pine straw next to his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 

Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the
Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11013233ai)
Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bryson DeChambeau of the US (2L) and Jon Rahm of Spain (2R) on the tenth hole during the first round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12 November 2020. 

Watched by a sparse contingent, Matt Kuchar, far
Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Watched by a sparse contingent, Matt Kuchar, far right, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 

Matt Wallace, of England, tees off on the
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Matt Wallace, of England, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Tiger Woods of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 11th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Tiger Woods of
Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up his putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Patrick Reed of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Patrick Reed of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Hideki Matsuyama of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

Bryson DeChambeau comes out of the bushes after
Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

Bryson DeChambeau comes out of the bushes after looking for his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Jordan Spieth of
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Jordan Spieth of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Mike Weir of
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Mike Weir of Canada plays his shot off the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. 

