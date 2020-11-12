See the scenes from this year's unique edition of the Masters, beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot off the 11th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Amateur Abel Gallegos of Argentina looks on from the first green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau moves pine straw next to his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Bryson DeChambeau of the US (2L) and Jon Rahm of Spain (2R) on the tenth hole during the first round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12 November 2020.

Watched by a sparse contingent, Matt Kuchar, far right, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Matt Wallace, of England, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 11th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up his putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Patrick Reed of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau comes out of the bushes after looking for his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Jordan Spieth of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.