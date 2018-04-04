TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
53° Good Afternoon
SportsGolf

Appreciation for Masters hasn’t changed for Jim Nantz

Nantz can say he has covered and/or hosted the tournament for CBS for a third of a century — two-thirds of the way toward his goal of covering 50 Masters.

Jim Nantz is seen on set during the

Jim Nantz is seen on set during the 2017 Masters at Augusta National on April 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

There is no current sports announcer more associated with a major event than Jim Nantz and The Masters, a pairing unlike any other, to paraphrase a description you might have heard the former utter about the latter a time or two.

As of this week, Nantz can say he has covered and/or hosted the tournament for CBS for a third of a century — two-thirds of the way toward his goal of covering 50 Masters.

Well, actually, that used to be his goal. At the urging of fellow announcer Jack Whitaker, he recently added a year to make it 51, because that would take him to 2036 — the 100th Masters.

First things first, though.

“A third of a century,” Nantz, 58, said in wonder when the milestone was pointed out to him last week on a call with reporters to promote CBS’ coverage.

Asked whether the experience ever gets old for him, given his oft-stated reverence for the event, he said, “I can’t honestly tap into what it felt like back in 1986, although I can tell you I was absolutely mortified by the gravity of the assignment. I was a 26-year-old kid who was going to work for (famed producer/director) Frank Chirkinian to broadcast the Masters tournament. I had dreamt of this as a young boy.

“Internally, I felt that I was in over my head. Of course I’m trying to act way beyond my years and act unaffected and present myself as being unflappable, best I can. But I was definitely jittery and a bundle of nerves internally. That’s what I remember about being there the first time.”

Nantz said he tries not to think about golf until after his NCAA men’s basketball tournament duties are through, typically the Monday of Masters week. Then it’s off to Augusta.

“I think more than anything, I feel appreciation for going there. Sure, I had a goal of one day wanting to broadcast 50 Masters. (Analyst) Ken Venturi kind of set that goal for me. But that sounds like it’s miles and years away. I’m just grateful to have the chance to go back there.

“Every single one has been special. To me, it’s the ultimate event in the sport, and just to be able to lend a voice to this production that our team puts together every year, I’ve ridden through the Chirkinian years and (producer) Lance Barrow and his crew and the masterful job he’s done, and working with (analysts) like Nick (Faldo) and Ken and Lanny Wadkins and the rest of the crew, it has been fantastic.

“More than anything, I show up there with just appreciation. That has never changed.”

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley looks on 4 QBs, Barkley expected to visit Giants next week
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on after the SNY to show replay of Mets-Phillies at 8 p.m.
Boomer Esiason on the red carpet at the Skirmish continues as Boomer responds to Russo
The Mets' AJ Ramos delivers a pitch during Versatile bullpen getting job done for Callaway, Mets
New York Yankees' pitching coach Larry Rothschild approaches Why doesn’t this Yankees coach wear the jersey?
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches against the Harvey impresses as Mets top Phillies