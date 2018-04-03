AUGUSTA, Ga. — Distance always was Tiger Woods’ calling card at the height of his dominance. He hit his tee shots a long way, to be sure. But just as noticeable was the distance he kept from his fellow pros. That seems to be part of his game he is most eager to change.

He ramped up his new comeback and his hotly anticipated return to the Masters on Tuesday with a friendly practice round with, of all people, Phil Mickelson. Not only were they in the same foursome, the old jousting partners were teammates who waxed Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters in a nine-hole match.

“I never thought I would see the day, Tiger and Phil playing a practice round at Augusta,” Rory McIlroy said, relating what he told Woods when they crossed paths on the practice range later in the day.

Aside from U.S. team gatherings at Ryder and Presidents Cups, the two old rivals had not, by their own recollection, practiced together in 20 years. Doing it two days before the start of a major championship would have been inconceivable in each player’s heyday. But as Woods said, “We’re at the tail end of our careers, we both know that. We understand where we are in the game now versus where we were in our early 20s, battling for who was going to be No. 1. And that was then and certainly this is now.”

He added that the match grew from a chance meeting Mickelson had with Woods’ caddie on Monday. The two hooked on with mutual friend Couples, who had scheduled a round with Pieters, 26, with whom he shares a sponsorship.

The thaw in golf’s most pronounced cold front was the result of numerous stars aligning, notably Mickelson having reached out while Woods was enduring back pain so severe that the 14-time major champion was sure his career was over.

The new détente also reflected the fact that Woods, less than a year removed from dramatically successful spinal fusion surgery, is profoundly grateful that he feels so healthy that he has recaptured vintage 120-plus miles per hour swing speed.

“I don’t know if anyone who has had a lower back fusion can swing as fast as I can swing it. It is a miracle,” he said.

The sight of Woods laughing it up with Mickelson and his brother (and caddie) Tim was not miraculous, but it sure was a curiosity. In his prime, Woods often was cited for an intimidation factor and seemingly did not want to spoil that by fraternizing — especially with Mickelson. But with both of them surprisingly among the leading contenders this week, bygones are bygones.

Jordan Spieth, who has been around both on U.S. squads and can attest that each is a world-class needler, said, “I’m not sure what bygones they ever had. I think that was more blown up.”

Tension between the two sure looked serious during their awkward and decidedly unsuccessful pairing in the 2004 Ryder Cup. When Mickelson and Woods were paired in the final round of the 2009 Masters, one of the leaders playing behind them joked about the possibility of a wrestling match. But that was then.

On Tuesday, Mickelson said, “I think that nobody respects and appreciates what he has done for the game more (than I do) because nobody has benefited from what he has done for the game of golf more than I have.”

Woods praised Mickelson’s competitive spirit and his deft short-game touch. Honest. He nailed his partner for showing up in a checkered button-down long-sleeve dress shirt. “The only thing missing was a tie,” said the golfer who is so happy to be back he is not afraid to be liked.