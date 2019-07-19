PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Tiger Woods won a major this year, the Masters, which might be enough after what the 43-year-old had been through physically and mentally.

But Woods missed the cut in the 148th British Open — missed it by a mile — and what he did in April at Augusta was no consolation for what he couldn’t do in July on the Antrim Coast.

His golf on Friday was fine, a 1-under par 70 on the links of Royal Portrush. The problem was the 78 he shot in an opening round played late Thursday, when the weather was not quite as kind as that of the following morning.

On Thursday, his surgically repaired back was sore, and his game was sloppy. “There are too many guys playing well,” said a candid Woods, “and I’m just not one of them.”

An evening of recovery and a round that began with a birdie and closed with consecutive bogies left him more frustrated than disappointed.

“It’s just a matter of being consistent,” he said. “That’s one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete, that you’re not going to be as consistent as you were at 23.

“Things are different. And I’m going to have my hot weeks. I’m going to be in contention, with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments. But there are times when I’m not going to be there, and that wasn’t the case 20-something years ago.”

If he lacks consistency, he still retains popularity.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Oh my God, they were incredible,” he said about fans crowding the fairways of the first Open in Ireland in 68 years. “They were so nice and so respectful. We couldn’t have played in front of a better fan base than here at Portrush.”