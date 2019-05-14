TODAY'S PAPER
Lawsuit blames Tiger Woods for drunken driver's death

According to the lawsuit, employees, managers and owners of Woods' restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, allowed Nicholas F. Immesberger, 24, to be over-served even though they knew he was an alcoholic.

Tiger Woods looks on from a fairway as it rains during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash last year are suing Tiger Woods. They blame Woods and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday says Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 car crash.

Immesberger worked at The Woods restaurant in Jupiter that Woods owns. The golfer's girlfriend, Erica Herman, is general manager.

"Well, we're all very sad that Nick passed away," Woods said Tuesday during his news conference at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. "It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad."

The lawsuit says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender despite knowing his condition. And it says the restaurant's employees, managers and owners allowed the 24-year-old man to be over-served even though they knew he was an alcoholic.

Woods' agent hasn't responded to an email seeking comment.

By The Associated Press

