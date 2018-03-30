TODAY'S PAPER
Don’t overlook Dustin Johnson at this year’s Masters

He’s still the No. 1 player in the world, and looks to rebound at Augusta where he was forced to pull out with back injury last year.

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Darren Carroll

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
So many potential story lines, so many compelling champions-in-waiting, so many people looking forward to seeing what Tiger Woods will do at Augusta. No wonder this is being called the most anticipated Masters in a generation. There is only one minor detail being overlooked: Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Remember him? A year ago, he seemed unstoppable. Johnson had won three tournaments in a row and was the resounding favorite to win the Masters — until he slipped in his stocking feet on stairs at his rental home. His back was more talked-about than Woods’ when he had to pull out just before tee time because his injury was too severe.

Johnson later said it took five months before he felt healthy again. When he did recover, he was a force. He cleared a lake with a 330-yard tee shot to win the Northern Trust playoff at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury last August and started this calendar year with a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui.

But he is not among the handful of players who gets mentioned when aficionados speak about the 2018 Masters, which begins Thursday. Bookmakers recently gave Woods better odds than Johnson, even though the former barely has played in the past three years because of back surgeries.

When Johnson was asked last month about how weird that sounded, he said in his typical low-key fashion: “I don’t know. I wouldn’t have thought about that. It’s fine with me. He’s playing pretty well right now.”

Johnson will be ready. And he will have a different rental house this week, a one-story structure. He is done with the other one, as he said, “It’s just got bad juju.”

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has coveredBrookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports.His assignments have includedthe Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

