AUGUSTA, Ga.— Fourteen years after he last earned a green jacket and two years after he wore it while telling fellow champions that he probably never would play competitive golf again, Tiger Woods reached another peak in his remarkable career. He turned back a pack of young Woods-inspired golfers and won the Masters.

He kept his cool and kept his golf ball dry in an intense early afternoon whirlwind and secured his fifth Masters title and his 15th major championship by shooting 2-under-par 70 Sunday to finish 13 under. It was unlike any of the others, given that he had gone 11 years without winning a major and thought his bad back had all but finished him.

Woods marked his return to glory with one fist pump, then two hands punching the air and smiling tearful hugs with his two children and his mother while the crowd chanted, “Ti-ger!”

He credits back fusion surgery for giving him a chance to return and he has made the most of it. Woods won his first Masters title in 1997.

"It’s come full circle," Woods said."My dad was here in ’97. I’m the dad now. It’s overwhelming just because of what has transpired. Last year, I was just lucky to be playing again. To now be the champion, it’s unreal. My mom was here, she was there in ’97 as well."

Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka finished in a three-way for second place at 12 under.

Woods surged past third-round leader Francesco Molinari, who tumbled out of contention by hitting into the water on the 12th and 15th holes, making double bogey each time. Molinari won the British Open last year, going head-to-head with Woods in the final round, but was no match for him this time. Four others either led or shared the lead toward the end of a round that was held earlier than usual because of a forecast of severe late-day weather.

It was Woods who provided all of the thunder against a generation of golfers who were inspired to become serious about the sport after watching him dominate. This time, he dominated them.

He took sole possession of the lead with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 15th hole Sunday and rolled home on what is perhaps his favorite course. He added a flourish with a tee shot within four feet of the hole on the par-3 16th and made the birdie to go up by two — producing roars that used to follow him during his heyday.

"I was as patient as I've been in a number of years," Woods said. "To see that board, it was a who's who. It all flipped at 12. All these different scenarios started flying around. I kind of liked it."

Koepka, who held off Woods to win the PGA Championship last year, had one last chance to exert some pressure with a birdie putt on No. 18 that would have cut the margin to one stroke. But he did not come close, allowing Woods a triumphant walk to the green.

The 43-year-old had insisted this week that he had convinced himself he still could win the big one. Not that anyone doubted him, but he emphatically proved it Sunday.

All of it was quite a different scenario from the 2017 Champions Dinner here. Woods later said that his back condition made it a struggle just to make it to Augusta for the Tuesday night event, adding that he told fellow green-jacket winners that his career was effectively over. The fusion surgery transformed his outlook. His confidence grew with strong finishes at the British Open and PGA Championship last year, then a victory in the Tour Championship.