Tiger Woods withdraws from Northern Trust with mild oblique strain

Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole

Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday. Photo Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Mike Rose and Mark Herrmann michael.rose@newsday.com, mark.herrmann@newsday.com
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Northern Trust, the FedEx Cup playoff opener at Liberty National in Jersey City, with a mild oblique strain, the PGA Tour announced on Friday morning.

The PGA Tour said the strain led to "pain and stiffness."

Woods struggled in Thursday's first round, shooting 4-over-par 75.

"I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete," Woods said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. "I’d like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."

Woods missed cuts at the PGA Championship and British Open after his victory at the Masters in April. Woods has played only four times in the past four months. It does not appear that his surgically fused back is up to full-time success.

“It just feels frustrating to shoot anything high no matter how I feel,” he said after Thursday's round. “We had the early tee times, we had the perfect greens. ... I’m going to have to figure out a way to get this thing under par.”

