Tiger Woods is going to need a comeback.

Despite an eagle on the fourth hole, Woods finished a disappointing 2-over-par 72, after three bogeys on his final five holes in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday. His struggles were further underlined by groupmate Brooks Koepka, who cruised in his first day of competition, firing a course-record 63 to take the clubhouse lead.

Woods’ morning kicked off in less than ideal fashion, missing the fairway on his tee off the 10th hole, and eventually earning himself a double bogey, while Koepka made birdie. Woods would double bogey twice on the back nine, and seemed a breath away from irrelevancy before finding his groove on the front nine.

Woods – who practiced on the front nine Monday, but skipped his scheduled back nine practice Wednesday – birdied on both the first and second holes, and made par on the third. But his coup came on the fourth hole, when he made a 30-foot putt, with a big left break, for an eagle and 1 under through 13 holes. It was the first eagle in a PGA Championship since 2001, and put Woods in the red for the first time all morning.

Woods came back down to earth on the next hole, though, with a three-putt for bogey, bringing him back to par. He continued to struggle with his short game, and bogeyed again on seven.