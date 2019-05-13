TODAY'S PAPER
SportsGolf

Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Photos of Tiger Woods, coming off his first major championship in 11 years, at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19.

Tiger Woods looks on from the course during
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods looks on from the course during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods chips a golf ball during the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods chips the ball during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods tees off during the first day
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods tees off during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods reacts on the course during the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods reacts on the course during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods looks on from the course during
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods looks on from the course during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

Tiger Woods drops a golf ball on the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods drops a golf ball on the course during the first day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Monday.

