Coming off his first major championship in 11 years and his first Masters win in 13 years, Tiger Woods showed up on Tuesday at Bethpage Black for the 101st PGA Championship that begins Thursday. Of course, Woods is familiar with the territory after winning the 2002 U.S. Open, which was the first major ever held at the fabled Long Island public course.

Woods also finished tied for sixth at the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage, but he said the course has changed in the sense that it now has more par-four holes that are over 500 yards. “When we came here in 2002, this was one of the biggest ballparks you’ve ever seen, and it’s only gotten bigger,” Woods said. “There have been some significant changes in length, but if the greens dry out here, this is all the golf course you can want because they’re pitched just enough when they’re going [fast] that you’re going to have some tough putts.

“In order to win this one, driving is going to be at the forefront. With the rough as lush as it is ... I don’t know how much they’re going to cut it down or top it off, but it won’t be much. The fairways are plenty wide because it’s wet. It’s just you’ve not only got to hit it straight, but you’ve got to hit it far because, as the week goes on and the greens dry out, the majority of greens are elevated. So, trying to get enough spin, hitting the ball up to elevation with the greens firming up, you have to be in the fairway to do that.”

In the first two rounds, Woods will be in the marquee group with defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka, who also is the reigning U.S. Open champ, and with current British Open champion Francesco Molinari. It should be quite a spectacle.

“This week is going to be a lot of fun with the crowds, with the excitement that we’ve had here the last three events that we’ve played here,” Woods said. “The pairing that I’m involved in, it’s going to be just a boatload of fun for all of us. The fans have certainly shown their rooting interests here over the years and who they want to see play well, and hopefully, I’m one of those and can play well at the same time.”

Woods addressing a wide-ranging array of topics during a news conference lasting nearly half an hour. Asked if he would like to play in the Olympics next year, Woods said he would jump at the opportunity.

“I’m sure that I won’t have many more opportunities going forward at 43 years old now to play in many Olympics,” Woods said. “Yes, that would be a first for me and something I would certainly welcome if I was part of the team. Getting there and making the team is going to be the tough part. I just know that if I play well in the big events like I did this year, things will take care of itself.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Woods said he and his family were deeply honored when he was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week at the White House, especially because the other golfers on the list included not only Arnold Plamer and Jack Nicklaus but Charlie Sifford, one of the pioneer African-American players on the PGA Tour and a close friend.

“Charlie being like the grandpa I never had – Charlie and I became very close,” Woods said. “I ended up naming my son Charlie after Charlie. It was very special and very important to me. The kids were blown away by the history of the White House. ... It was a neat experience for all of us.”

One question that brought a big smile to Woods’ face was about former PGA champion John Daly being permitted to use a golf cart this week because he qualifies under the Americans With Disabilities Act. “Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes it’s toll,” Woods said. Referring to the 2008 U.S. Open that he won while playing injured, Woods added, “As far as J.D. taking a cart, well, I walked with a broken leg. So ... ”