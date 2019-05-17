TODAY'S PAPER
Tiger Woods misses PGA Championship cut at Bethpage Black

Woods bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back side and finished the second round with a 5-over 73.

Tiger Woods reacts after he misses a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage Black on Friday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
A disastrous start to Tiger Woods' back nine left him on the wrong side of the cut line at the PGA Championship.

Woods bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back side and finished the second round at Bethpage Black with a 5-over 73. He just missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that could have given him a shot at playing the weekend.

The cut was projected to be 4-over, though there was a chance it could move up to 3-over.

Woods says he's enjoyed being the Masters champion, and at 43 years old he needed the rest more than the practice with the quick turnaround to the PGA.

He will try again for his 16th major victory at the U.S. Open in June at Pebble Beach.

