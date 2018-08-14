TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
SportsGolf

Tiger Woods' late charge helps PGA Championship earn big ratings

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his birdie putt

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his birdie putt on the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on Sunday in St. Louis. Photo Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press
Print

There's nothing like a late charge from Tiger Woods to juice the ratings of a major golf tournament.

CBS reached 8.5 million viewers Sunday for final-round competition at the PGA Championship from St. Louis, a whopping 73 percent increase from the 4.9 million people who watched the same tournament's conclusion in 2017, the Nielsen company said.

Woods was the difference. The old hero was playing his best golf in years, leading to a second-place finish against champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka may have won, but crowds and newspaper headlines followed Woods.

They were the best ratings for a PGA championship since 2009. Viewership peaked in the last half-hour of the tourney, when 12.3 million people were watching, Nielsen said.

It was a typical midsummer week for prime-time television, dominated by games of singing, dancing and interpersonal manipulation. NBC's "America's Got Talent" led the way with 11 million viewers.

NBC won the week in prime-time, averaging 4.1 million viewers. ABC had 3.9 million viewers, CBS had 3.8 million, Fox had 1.7 million, ION Television had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.2 million, Univision had 1.1 million and the CW averaged 800,000 viewers.

Fox News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.13 million viewers. MSNBC had 1.71 million viewers, HGTV had 1.33 million, USA had 1.29 million and History had 1.09 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.9 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" was second with 7.3 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.5 million.

For the week of Aug. 6-12, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: "America's Got Talent," NBC, 11.04 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.21 million; "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.72 million; "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 5.79 million; "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.74 million; "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.64 million; "NCIS," CBS, 5.26 million; "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.15 million; "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.02 million; "World of Dance," NBC, 4.75 million.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

New York Giants running backs Saquon Barkley (26) Barkley sits out practice with strained hamstring
Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor speaks to the Bowles: Pryor 'should keep his mouth shut' on injuries
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., walks Beckham ramps it up at Giants practice
Giants defensive back Curtis Riley drops into coverage Riley practices with starters again at free safety
Will Hernandez of the Giants speaks to the Giants offensive line starting to come together
Mets designated hitter Jose Bautista is greeted at Mets back deGrom with 5 homers, beat Yankees