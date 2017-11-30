TODAY'S PAPER
Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Tiger Woods makes his return to golf at the 2017 Hero World Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range for the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the third green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range for the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States checks his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States checks his lie on the sixth hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

A club detail as Tiger Woods of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

A club detail as Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range for the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.

