Tiger Woods to return to competitive golf in Hero World Challenge

Woods, who has missed significant time after multiple back surgeries, last played in February at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February. Photo Credit: AP / Kamran Jebreili

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Tiger Woods announced on his website Monday that he will return to competitive golf next month in the Hero World Challenge.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Albany, Bahamas. Woods’ foundation is one of the event’s charitable beneficiaries.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Woods and Daniel Berger took the final two spots in the 18-player tournament.

Woods, who has missed significant time after multiple back surgeries, last played in February at the Dubai Desert Classic but withdrew after an opening-round 77 due to back spasms. Before that, Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January. Woods competed in last year’s Hero World Challenge, finishing the tournament at 4-under.

Woods was an assistant captain for the U.S. team in last month’s Presidents Cup in Jersey City. Woods said before the Presidents Cup that he was unsure if he would ever play competitive golf again but was optimistic.

“I don’t know what my future holds for me,” he said last month.

Woods, 41, has won 14 major titles, which is second all-time.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program during a court appearance last week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In May, Woods was found passed out in his Mercedes with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system.

With AP

