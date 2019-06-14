PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The key position in the middle of a U.S. Open is not to be in front, as nice as that might be, but to be in the ballgame. There is something to be said about just hanging around, and many of the players said it after Round Two on Friday.

Among those was Justin Rose, who walked off the course as the leader for the second day in a row. He was at 7 under when he finished, knowing that half the field was just starting its day and mindful that there was half an Open to go at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Gary Woodland later moved two shots ahead of him when he made six birdies without a single bogey for a 65 and the second-round lead.

“Sometimes it’s nice to be in contention with things to work on, going into the weekend,” Rose said after having shot 1-under-par 70 with three birdies and two bogeys. “Sometimes, if you feel perfect after two days, it’s hard to keep that level every single day.”

He called on his own experience in winning the U.S. Open at Merion in 2013, when he was third after two days and fifth after three. “I still remember working through the week with Sean [Foley, the swing instructor]. I wasn’t a hundred percent dialed into my long game,” he said.

This time, Rose has been dialed in fully on his short game, having hit only 19 of 36 greens in regulation. “That’s the best I’ve seen somebody get up and down around the golf course for two rounds, maybe ever,” said Jordan Spieth (1 under), who played in Rose’s group.

But Open history and Rose’s own logic indicated that many players remain within reach. Woodland made his move with a hot putter. Louis Oosthuizen was at 6 under after a 10-hole stretch in which he had five birdies and five bogeys.

Aaron Wise, who shot par 71 to remain at 5 under (tied with Rory McIlroy), told of what he has learned in hanging around practice-round partner Brooks Koepka, the reigning two-time U.S. Open champion: “You don’t have to try to win these events, just try to stick around.”

Koepka followed his own advice with a second consecutive 69, to stay within range at 4 under. When asked if he was frustrated on a day when Pebble Beach played slightly tougher than it had in Round One, Koepka said, “No, I’m good at this ‘patient game.’ I know you’ve just got to be hanging around on the weekend.”

One clearly frustrated player was Tiger Woods, the third member of the Rose-Spieth threesome. He bogeyed his final two holes and ended up at par. “I’m a little hot right now,” Woods said, noting that he was not sharp with his approach shots. “It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots.”

In other words, he was the opposite of Rose, who said, “I’d say my short game has been really, really strong this week. I’ve made a lot of putts inside 10 feet. I’ve managed my game really well. I’ve missed it in the wrong spots. I’ve always given myself an opportunity to salvage something out of every hole I’ve played.”

Everyone at par or better believes he can get something good out of the week. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go, and, you know, we’ll see how it shapes up for tomorrow,” Woods said. “Right now, I’m still in the ballgame.”