New dates for U.S. Open, Masters, PGA Championship announced

The U.S. Open at Winged Foot, scheduled for June 18-21, has been postponed until September, the United States Golf Association announced on Monday morning.

The decision, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, comes after the Royal & Ancient Golf Club announced the cancellation of the British Open, the game’s oldest major, for the first time since 1945 because of World War II. With those decisions made, other organizations announced reschedulings.

The Masters, which was to be this week at the Augusta National Golf Club, announced that it will be played Nov. 12-15. The PGA of America announced that the PGA Championship, postponed from its May dates at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will be played at that course Aug. 6-9. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour were expected to announced their altered schedules later.

As has been its intention, the USGA is trying to keep the Open at the storied golf club in Mamaroneck Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot rather than moving it, with sites such as Oakmont, Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines and Pinehurst included in many reports.

The Ryder Cup is still scheduled to be held the week after the Open at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year,” said Mike Davis, chief executive of the USGA in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.

“The USGA is currently evaluating how the postponement will affect exemption categories, and definitive changes will be communicated as soon as possible. As previously announced, the USGA will strive to conduct qualifying that fits health and safety guidelines while accommodating the rescheduled championship dates.”

Cancellation of the British Open, scheduled to be played at Royal St. George’s in July, follows the abandonment of the Wimbledon tennis championships last week. Both events are said to have insurance policies that cover pandemics.

"I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible,” said R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers. “There are many different considerations that go into organizing a major sporting event of this scale.

"We rely on the support of the emergency services, local authorities and a range of other organizations to stage the Championship and it would be unreasonable to place any additional demands on them when they have far more urgent priorities to deal with."

The USGA also announced the cancellation of the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The 41st U.S. Senior Open had been scheduled for June 25-28 at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. The 41st edition of the championship will now be played at Omaha (Nebraska) Country Club from July 8-11, 2021. The third U.S. Senior Women’s Open, which was scheduled to take place July 9-12 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut