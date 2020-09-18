TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open: Late bogeys scuttle Dustin Johnson, but he still likes his chances

Dustin Johnson reacts on the third hole

Dustin Johnson  reacts on the third hole during the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., on Friday. Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Through the first 15 holes of a rare bogey-free second round Friday morning at Winged Foot, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 2-under par and playing himself back into contention after a 3-over 73 in the first round. But for Johnson and for so many others, it was too good to last, a tease before they crashed and burned on the way to the clubhouse.

Finishing on the front nine, Johnson had back-to-back bogeys on the 7th and 8th holes to slip back to even par for the round and plus-3 for the tournament. Opportunity lost.

"Obviously, I didn’t score that well coming down the stretch, but I played well," Johnson said. "On this golf course with the conditions that we’re supposed to have the next couple days, I don’t feel like I’m out of it. I’m going to have to play really well, but I like where I’m at."

Plenty of others had a faltering finish in the morning wave when a north wind kicked up to 15 miles per hour. Daniel Berger was 4-under on his front nine but was 4-over on the back nine to finish even for the day and join Johnson at 3-over for the tournament. Bubba Watson was three-under par then finished with a double bogey for a 69 and 1-over total.

Belgian Thomas Pieters followed an opening 66 with two early birdies to take sole possession of the lead at 6-under. But Pieters was 6-over on the back nine to finish at 74-140 even par.

"On the back nine, the wind got up," Pieters said. "My scorecard says it all. I missed a few really short putts, which still hurts. But I’m not unhappy where I’m at. I don’t think I will be too far away (from the lead)."

Describing his plans for the rest of the day, Pieters added, "I’m going to enjoy watching golf this afternoon from my sofa."

