Fox Sports loses audio of U.S. Open for eight minutes

The control room inside the FOX Sports production

The control room inside the FOX Sports production trailer displays scores of screens used by workers for the media outlet's television broadcast of the U.S. Open at at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Fox Sports lost its audio during the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills for about eight minutes late Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Fox said, “Our main audio board crashed, which is an extremely rare occurrence. It took a few minutes to get it back up, but we’ve returned to full capacity.”

After the audio returned, host Joe Buck alluded to audio problems that had been occurring throughout the day, only some of which viewers were aware of, he said.

He also joked, “The reviews are in. They’re saying we never sounded better.”

