Fox has best U.S. Open golf ratings since 2015

Fox and FS1 averaged 2.85 million viewers over four days of U.S. Open coverage at Shinnecock Hills, Fox’s best such figure since 2015, when its first Open, at Chambers Bay, was shown in prime time on the East Coast.

The viewership peaked at 9.1 million viewers from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, as Brooks Koepka completed his second consecutive U.S. Open championship.

Despite being the home market for the event, New York ranked 50th among 56 major markets measured for the final round, averaging 2.8 percent of homes.

The top two markets on Sunday were in Florida — Koepka’s home state — with Fort Myers averaging 6.1 percent of homes and Tampa 5.9.