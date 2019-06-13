TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsGolfUS Open

Justin Rose takes lead at U.S. Open as Pebble Beach gives up scores

Justin Rose reacts after making a birdie on

Justin Rose reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship on Thursday in Pebble Beach, Calif.  Photo Credit: AP/Matt York

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — No one ever shot a lower round during a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach than Justin Rose did on Thursday. His 65 earned him the great distinction of tying Tiger Woods’ record, but it only gave him a one-stroke lead over four other golfers.

And truth be told, Rose was not all that spectacular. “I don’t know that I did a good job of anything, other than scrambling,” he said after finishing the memorable first day at 6 under par.

The 119th U.S. Open sure began a lot differently than the previous 118 had. It was a day to score rather than fret at Pebble Beach Golf Links. There were more eagles than in any U.S. Open round in the past 50 years, and they sure outnumbered worries. The only regrets were the ones by golfers who went low but thought they should have gone lower.

Xander Schauffele was so disappointed with his swing that he went to the driving range after his round, and still he shot 5-under-par 66. Rickie Fowler, who also shot 66, said he had no stress in this first round of the U.S. Open, which is usually golf’s world headquarters for stress. Nate Lashley, 36, playing in his first major had no bogeys and shot 67.

Much of the field rose to the occasion, no one more so than Rose. He birdied all of the final three holes, playing in a group that included Woods, who shot 65 in the first round 19 years ago on his way to an unmatched 15-stroke victory.

Rose, the 38-year-old Englishman who won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, knew what was at stake on his seven-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. He had seen morning coverage and heard that Fowler had a shot at tying Woods’ mark.

“I thought this would be cool, doing it in front of the great man himself,” Rose said. “No matter what transpires the rest of the week, it was a cool moment.

Woods shot 70, thanks to strong putting that compensated for fuzzy iron play. He said, “Rosey proved the course could be had.”

So did Fowler, Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise, all of whom are within a stroke of first place.

It was that kind of day at the U.S. Open, resulting from a perfect storm of perfect calm. Greens were soft from a rainy winter and spring. Wind off the ocean was non-existent. And the U.S. Golf Association, sensitive after a public-relations pounding after allowing Shinnecock Hills to become too dry on Saturday of last year’s Open, made sure the grounds were moist. Add that to the fact that Pebble Beach is shorter than other major venues and it was a bull market on birdies.

“If you think of Bethpage, I had to give my driver a little extra every single hole to try to get more distance. It’s such a tough golf course. You don’t have that over here,” Oosthuizen said.

Brooks Koepka, attempting to become the first in 114 years to win a third consecutive U.S. Open, began with four birdies in his first six holes, but stumbled after that and finished 2 under. “It’s a battle if you’re not going to hit fairways,” he said.

Mostly, though, par lost the battle. Rory Sabbatini made a two-hop hole-in-one on No. 12, Callum Tarren drained a fairway bunker shot on 10. The golfers do not expect it to be so easy the rest of the way, but it was fun while it lasted, especially for Rose.

“I wouldn’t say it’s exhilarating, because I feel like my mindset is, I am in a 72 hole tournament. This is just a very small step towards outcome,” Rose said. “So, you don’t feel that buzz that you would on a Sunday, but you can’t help but look around over your shoulder, and damn, this is Pebble Beach. Shot 65 and you’re in the U.S. Open.”

Newsday columnist Mark Herrmann.

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Starting pitcher J.A. Happ of the Yankees reacts Happ, Yankees blow 4-0 lead in loss to White Sox
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz stands on the Diaz blows save before rain suspends game
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario forces out Cardinals catcher Lennon: This stretch will tell us all about the Mets
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos looks for Ramos catches deGrom for second start in a row
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge of the Yankees Stanton likely will return to active roster on Tuesday
Kendrys Morales of the Yankees reacts after drawing Kendrys Morales is 20th Yankee to go on IL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search