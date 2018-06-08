TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
SportsGolfUS Open

Justin Thomas one of PGA Tour’s young guns who idolize Tiger

Tiger Woods, right, greets Justin Thomas on the

Tiger Woods, right, greets Justin Thomas on the driving range at Augusta National Golf Club during The Masters on April 2. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

Justin Thomas admitted it was “surreal” and “crazy,” but he insisted it was true. Not long after he had broken through and won his first major title, he said the victory only tied for first among his thrills for that week.

Right after he won the PGA Championship, he was invited to a celebratory dinner with Tiger Woods. “I probably got just as much joy out of that as I did in winning, which is bizarre to say,” Thomas said during the Northern Trust playoff event at Glen Oaks last August, on his way to winning the FedEx Cup as the PGA Tour’s top player.

It says everything about what Woods means to the development of the current generation of tour stars. Thomas, 25, the son of a club pro in Kentucky, had been in the gallery as a 7-year-old to see Woods win the 2000 PGA Championship in Louisville.

“He gives me [junk] all the time that he was on his dad’s shoulders when I won at Louisville,” Woods said. “I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’

“You know, I was out of the game, unfortunately, when he came into the game, came onto the scene out here, so I kind of missed it a little bit,” said the 14-time major winner, who lives near Thomas in the tour players enclave of Jupiter, Florida. “But I got a chance to know him by him coming over to the house, going out to dinners, just hanging out. He’s a great kid. His mom and dad are fantastic.”

When they got together after the PGA last August, it was Woods who was the fan. He had watched the tournament on TV and asked all kinds of questions, imploring the new major champion to describe what he was thinking and feeling during certain shots.

Woods got a thrill out of the meeting, too. He said, “Oh, we had a blast.”

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

New York Sports

Liberty center Tina Charles dribbles the ball up Liberty loses at buzzer to Sun
Villanova's Mikal Bridges worked out for the Knicks Villanova’s Bridges works out for Knicks
In an undated photo of jockeys Jimmie Winkfield 3,000 races won but still waiting for his 'good horse'
Manager Mickey Callaway of the New York Mets before Lennon: Reeling Mets need boost from Subway Series
Todd Frazier has been on both sides of Mets could use a successful series vs. Yanks
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees Five storylines for the Subway Series