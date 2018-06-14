TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsGolfUS Open

LSU senior Luis Gagne shoots 3-over 73 at U.S. Open

Gagne won the flip and advanced to the sectional round, where he played his way to Shinnecock Hills.

Luis Gagne, of Costa Rica, drives off the

Luis Gagne, of Costa Rica, drives off the ninth tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By Newsday Staff
Print

Luis Gagne, a rising senior at LSU, could not believe his good fortune. He was overjoyed just to be in the field and was even happier about having shot a respectable 3-over-par 73. “I mean, honestly, it’s unreal. I’m at a loss for words,” he said, mindful that he was lucky to get here with the help of a coin flip.

At a local qualifier in Florida, both he and Christian DiMarco (son of former Masters runner-up Chris DiMarco) were disappointed with their finishes. Having been among the first to play, they saw that others were doing better than they did, so they both left before the competition was over. It turned out that other golfers faltered and Gagne and DiMarco tied for the last berth in the next round. Because neither was present, officials determined the final qualifying spot by the old heads-or-tails.

Gagne won the flip and advanced to the sectional round, where he played his way to Shinnecock Hills. On Thursday, he was low amateur. “I think I handled myself very well,” he said, “but there’s always room for improvement.”

The Last Nine Players to Shoot 90 or Worse in a U.S. Open Round

(In reverse chronological order)

Scott Gregory, 2018, Shinnecock Hills 92

Felix Casas, 2002, Bethpage Black92

Mike Davis, 1992, Pebble Beach92

Jonathon Yarian, 1989, Oak Hill90

Bob Smith, 1982, Pebble Beach91

Doug Tewell, 1982, Pebble Beach90

Mike Atkins, 1979, Inverness90

John Baker, 1972, Pebble Beach90

Steve Cole, 1972, Pebble Beach93

Birdies and bogeys

Eagle: Dean Burmester finished with a 2 on the par-4 18th and celebrated by tossing his ball into the bleachers.

Bogey: There was absolutely no boost from the New York support that Phil Mickelson always receives. Also, not cool that he and several other top players declined to discuss their bad rounds.

Birdie: A benefit of all of the tree removal that has been done at Shinnecock Hills since 2004 is that the classic clubhouse is even more visible from all over the course.

Double Bogey: Two lanes were closed on Route 27 because of an accident Thursday afternoon, which was the last thing the congested road needed.

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

 Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor wears a boot Terrelle Pryor ready to dominate for Jets
Josh McCown at Jets minicamp on Thursday. McCown to open Jets training camp as QB1
Odell Beckham Jr. warms up during Giants minicamp Odell working one -on-one with Eli
Giants defensive back William Gay runs through drills Glauber: Gay raising awareness of domestic violence
Sonny Gray looks at the ball in the Rieber: Gray’s struggles show need for rotation help
The Nationals' Juan Soto watches his home run 2 homers, 4 RBIs by Nats rookie Soto beat Yankees