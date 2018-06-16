Phil Mickelson’s 48th birthday took an unhappy turn on the 13th hole of the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, shocking — and baffling — the golf world.

It began happily enough, with fans serenading him by singing Happy Birthday and with him recording a birdie on the fourth hole, briefly improving him to 5-over for the tournament at Shinnecock Hills.

After the birdie, he handed the ball to a delighted young fan as he walked to the fifth tee.

It all went downhill from there. He bogeyed the fifth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th.

Then on 13th, Mickelson did something wildly out of character, and wildly illegal.

With his putt about to roll past the hole and down the hill on the other side, he ran up to it, stopped it from rolling further with his club before it had stopped moving and redirected it toward the cup.

The United States Golf Association said in a statement that Mickelson “made a stroke on the putting green at the time his ball was moving. As a result, he incurred a two stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 14-5.

Mickelson scored a 10 on the par-4 hole, making him 16-over for the tournament.

It appeared briefly that Mickelson might walk off the course altogether at that point, but instead he went to the 14th tee, made par at that hole, and kept smiling and giving fans a thumbs up signal when they cheered for him.