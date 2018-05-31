The U.S. Open is the only major golf championship Phil Mickelson has yet to win.

He has finished second in the event six times, including three times on Long Island.

1999, Pinehurst No. 2

Mickelson’s mind was on the impending birth of his first child — he had vowed to leave the tournament if his wife went into labor. As the final round began, Phil trailed Payne Stewart by one stroke. Mickelson took the lead on No. 12, but he bogeyed No. 16 as Stewart pulled even. Stewart birdied 17 and made par from 18 feet on No. 18, for a one-stroke victory.

2002, Bethpage Black

Mickelson got to within two shots of Tiger Woods with a birdie on No. 13 in the final round, but could not sustain his momentum, finishing three shots back.

2004, Shinnecock Hills

After taking the final-round lead with birdies at No. 15 and No. 16, Mickelson three-putted No. 17 from 5 feet for double bogey and finished one shot back of Retief Goosen.

2006, Winged Foot

Mickelson took a one-shot lead over Geoff Ogilvy to No. 18. But his tee shot was far left and hit off a tent. Eventually, he missed a chip shot that would have forced a playoff.

2009, Bethpage Black

Mickelson’s eagle on the par 5 13th hole pulled him even with Lucas Glover. But bogeys at No. 15 and No. 17 left him two shots back of Glover.

2013, Merion

Taking a one-shot lead into the final round, Mickelson struggled early with two double bogeys in his first five holes. He also had three bogeys in his final six holes, and finished two back of Justin Rose.