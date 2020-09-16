MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- Phil Mickelson arrived on Tuesday at the scene of the greatest crime of his storied career and insisted it was "fun to get back out here" at Winged Foot Golf Club, where he infamously blew the 2006 U.S. Open with a wild double bogey on the final hole when a par would have given him the only major title he never has won.

"This is really a special course," Mickelson told the Golf Channel following his practice round on Tuesday. "It has great history to it. So, it’s going to be a great week."

Five-time major champion Mickelson has finished second in the U.S. Open a record six times, but his most memorable flameout was in 2006 when the left hander flared a wild slice off the 72nd tee and bounced it off a hospitality tent into deep rough. His second shot hit a tree, and his third left him chipping for par from the back of the green. His chip ran across the green into the collar on the opposite side, and when he failed to hole the chip back, he lost a chance at a playoff with eventual champion Geoff Ogilvy.

"I didn’t really have a lot of recollections from ’06. It was 14 years ago. It was fun for me to get back out and play it. It’s a really good test of golf. In ’06, I did not hit very many fairways and gave myself a chance to win. That won’t happen here, especially [with no fans].

"The key for me in ’06 was to miss it big, which I did, and I usually don’t have a problem doing. That way, I’m in the trampled-down areas and have a shot. But that’s not the case here. The rough is extremely thick and you’ve got to drive it straight. So, that will be a real key for me and everybody in the field."

Mickelson said he will hit more 3-woods off the tee this time around, wryly adding, "Not because I should have hit 3-wood off No. 18 [in 2006] and all that stuff. I just think the way the fairways are firmer, it promotes that."

Having turned 50 in June, Mickelson is a longshot to win. The oldest major winner ever was 48-year-old Julius Boros in the 1968 PGA championship.

Asked if redemption is on his mind, Mickelson said, "No, I’m 50. My career is what it is…Any win, whether it’s a Tour win or a major, they’re bonus wins. It’s fun for me to be able to compete and play in this event and for me to come back after ’06, and it’s a fun opportunity for me to try to add a bonus to my career. But otherwise, that’s kind of just how I’m looking at it."