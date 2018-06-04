A hole-by-hole look at the course at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the 2018 U.S. Open, including historical tidbits from past Opens at the course.

1st hole: Westward Ho, par 4, 399 yards Retief Goosen, playing in the final twosome in the 2004 U.S. Open, watched South Africa countryman and lifelong rival Ernie Els make double-bogey on this hole. Then Goosen drained a 40-footer for birdie, kicking off a remarkable day of putting on baked greens that would earn his second U.S. Open trophy.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.169

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 51

Pars: 282

Bogeys: 96

Double bogeys: 12

Other: 2

2nd hole: Plateau, par 3, 252 yards During the 2013 Presidents Invitational, a member-guest tournament, Stephen Jones, a guest, aced this hole from 193 yards with a 3-hybrid -- one of four holes-in-one on the same day. (Member Jack Curtin and guest Seth Waugh aced No. 11, member Rick Salomon did it on No. 17.)

2004 Scorecard

Average: 3.262

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 27

Pars: 279

Bogeys: 132

Double bogeys: 4

Other: 1

3rd hole: Peconic, par 4, 500 yards U.S. Amateur champion Tiger Woods, 19, making his U.S. Open debut, tried to hit out of the heavy rough on this hole in the second round of the 1995 Open and sustained an injury that knocked him out of the championship. "When I came down on the shot [my wrist] bent forward," he said. He hurt it again on No. 5 and left after his tee shot on No. 6.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.257

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 32

Pars: 280

Bogeys: 119

Double bogeys: 9

Other: 3

4th hole: Pump House, par 4, 475 yards By the time he reached this hole during the final round of the 1986 Open, David Ogrin had caused a stir among fans. Word got around that he was wearing a long-sleeved dress shirt and tie, as golfers did in the 19th century. He said he chose the outfit as a salute to history.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.325

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 24

Pars: 276

Bogeys: 123

Double bogeys: 17

Other: 3

5th hole: Montauk, par 5, 589 yards After having shot a first-round 66 to take a share of the Open lead in 2004, Jay Haas went back out on the course with his wife and three daughters, walking the first five holes to watch his son Bill play his first Open round.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.682

Eagles: 10

Birdies: 179

Pars: 207

Bogeys: 38

Double bogeys: 7

Other: 2

6th hole: Pond, par 4, 491 yards The rough here cost golfers an average of .638 shots in the final round of 2004, the highest such figure for any hole. For members, this ranks as the course's No. 1 handicap hole, which means it is considered the hardest. It is 17 yards longer than it was 14 years ago.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.391

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 25

Pars: 244

Bogeys: 153

Double bogeys: 18

Other: 3

7th hole: Redan, par 3, 189 yards The epicenter of controversy on Sunday in the 2004 Open. The severely sloped green was extremely parched, making it extremely difficult to keep a ball from sliding off and causing the pros to say it was unplayable. U.S. Golf Association officials took the drastic step of watering the green during play.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 3.413

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 20

Pars: 249

Bogeys: 149

Double bogeys: 21

Other: 4

8th hole: Lowlands, par 4, 439 yards Bob Tway made birdie here in the final round of the 1986 Open, briefly moving into the lead all by himself. That was quite a distinction because not long after that, nine golfers were tied for first.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.199

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 52

Pars: 274

Bogeys: 94

Double bogeys: 23

Other: 0

9th hole: Ben Nevis, Par 4, 485 yards When William Flynn redesigned Shinnecock Hills to make way for Sunrise Highway in 1928, he kept only three holes from the original course: Nos. 3 and 7 and this one. It had been the 18th before the nines were reversed in 1934.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.300

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 45

Pars: 246

Bogeys: 130

Double bogeys: 19

Other: 3

10th hole: Eastward Ho, par 4, 415 yards Amid the maelstrom of wind and rain on the first day of the 1986 U.S. Open, Jack Nicklaus hit his tee shot deep into the right rough on this hole and lost a ball for the first time in his professional career. Spectators eventually found it, but not before Nicklaus had gone back to the tee. He shot 77 and called it "probably as difficult a day as I've seen in American championship golf."

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.447

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 38

Pars: 217

Bogeys: 154

Double bogeys: 25

Other: 9

11th hole: Hill Head, par 3, 159 yards This innocent-looking little hole is often buffeted by cross winds and offers no refuge for any shot that misses the green in any direction. Having played it in 1986, Lee Trevino immortalized it as "the shortest par 5 in America."

2004 Scorecard

Average: 3.332

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 55

Pars: 244

Bogeys: 104

Double bogeys: 28

Other: 12

12th hole: Tuckahoe, par 4, 469 yards Scott Simpson, the reigning NCAA champion and a future U.S. Open winner, closed out Lindy Miller, 7 and 6, during the 1977 Walker Cup Match, which marked Shinnecock's return to the world stage.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.163

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 54

Pars: 282

Bogeys: 89

Double bogeys: 17

Other: 1

13th hole: Road Side, par 4, 374 yards Ray Floyd hit a 1-iron off the tee, a 6-iron from the fairway and made a birdie putt to take a share of the lead in the 1986 final round. He went ahead on the next hole and never was caught. Having never seen the course before that week, the champion eventually bought a house in Southampton and became a Shinnecock Hills member.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.192

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 54

Pars: 265

Bogeys: 110

Double bogeys: 13

Other: 1

14th hole: Thom’s Elbow, par 4, 519 yards Greg Norman confronted a spectator who had shouted that Norman was "choking" during the third round in 1986, when The Great White Shark was leading the Open. After the round, the world's leading golfer said he had told the heckler, "Say it to me after the round when I can say something back."

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.312

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 34

Pars: 258

Bogeys: 134

Double bogeys: 14

Other: 3

15th hole: Sebonac, par 4, 409 yards Neal Lancaster hit into vegetation here during the second in 1995, took a mighty swing and came out of it with a flower behind his ear. Two days later, Lancaster set a U.S. Open record with a 29 on the back nine.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.278

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 53

Pars: 242

Bogeys: 122

Double bogeys: 21

Other: 4

16th hole: Shinnecock, par 5, 616 yards Masters champion Phil Mickelson looked to be on his way to half of a Grand Slam when he made a short birdie putt here in the final round of the 2004 Open. He had birdied three of the past four holes and led by one. But he double-bogeyed No. 17 and continued his U.S. Open drought.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 4.839

Eagles: 6

Birdies: 132

Pars: 234

Bogeys: 67

Double bogeys: 3

Other: 0

17th hole: Eden, par 3, 180 yards In his first swing after a two-hour thunderstorm delay in the 2004 first round, amateur Spencer Levin connected solidly with his 8-iron and made a hole-in-one.

2004 Scorecard

Average: 3.208

Eagles: 1

Birdies: 46

Pars: 275

Bogeys: 104

Double bogeys: 13

Other: 3