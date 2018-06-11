TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
SportsGolfUS Open

Fox gets some Tiger Woods time this year at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods prepares to tee off from the

Tiger Woods prepares to tee off from the second hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on June 10, 2018. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Fox has carried three U.S. Opens and has gotten only two rounds of Tiger Woods, an 80 and a 76 at Chambers Bay in 2015 that marked a 36-hole worst for Woods’ career to that point and an early exit from the tournament.

Woods did not participate in 2016 or 2017. He is scheduled to play this week at Shinnecock Hills.

“I would imagine [former Fox executive] Chase Carey or anybody that signed the deal with the USGA [in 2013] still had Tiger on the mind when the deal was consummated,” host Joe Buck said. “Now we get him. Now we get at least the person that kind of resembles Tiger.

“When we had him at Chambers we were all just figuring it out for ourselves and all of a sudden poof, he was gone. All I remember is him topping a 3-wood on Friday and then he was gone.

“So now we’ve got a guy who is a hell of a lot more competitive, and if he can string four great days together, which he really entirely hasn’t been able to do, then we’ll have a great week. It’s almost like if you get Tiger and Phil [Mickelson], for that matter, and they’re competitive all four days, I think you really have to work to screw it up.

“I’d like to think that we’re prepared and equipped to cover that now . . . We’ll try to do it justice.”

Said Fox producer Mark Loomis, “It’s always cool when Tiger can compete. We’ve had this since 2015 and he played at Chambers and we haven’t had him since, so we love having him there. The fact he’s playing well is even that much better.

“No matter what, when Tiger shows up he’s the person that people are talking about the most, so he’s certainly somebody that we’ll be focused on closely.”

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Justify with jockey Mike Smith (right) leads the No inquiries into Geroux’s controversial Belmont ride
NYCFC Head Coach Patrick Vieira at Yankee Stadium NYCFC coach leaves team to manage Nice
Mike Francesa with Bobby Valentine at the Paley Francesa returns to No. 1 for May ratings
Restoring Hope trains at Belmont Park on Thursday. Did stablemate help Justify win Belmont?
NYY@NYM: Callaway on Lugo's stellar outing Callaway on Lugo's dominance over Yankees
Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman kicks the mound Mets would rather use Gsellman for one-inning outings