Tiger Woods at the 2018 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods is at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods on the course during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tiger Woods on the course during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Bryson DeChambeau fist bumps Tiger Woods during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Tiger Woods gets ready to use an iron for his second shot on the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rory McIlroy, second from right, walks the course during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Tiger Woods tees off from the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Tiger Woods walks the course during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Rob McNamara, player manager, left, paces alongside Tiger Woods during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Tiger Woods walks the course during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

