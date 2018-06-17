Tommy Fleetwood shot the sixth 63 in U.S. Open history on Sunday, making eight birdies and a lone bogey at the par 70 Shinnecock Hills.

He had three good birdie looks on the final three holes that could have yielded him the all-time low score. He was a stroke off the lead when he completed play more than two hours before the final pairing.

“I never thought I was out of it,” said Fleetwood about his chances teeing off on Sunday. “I just needed a good start. When I got to four-under (on the round) it was game on.”

The previous low score in an Open at Shinnecock was 65, by Lanny Watkins and Mark Calcavecchia in 1986 and Neal Lancaster in 1995. Rickie Fowler shot 65 in the last round on Sunday.

As for the chance for a 62, Fleetwood was well aware of that score standing over a nine-footer for birdie on the 18th hole. “I knew what it was for,” said Fleetwood. “I hit the putt I wanted to.”

Asked if he was pleased to equal the best score ever in the Open, the jovial Englishman and current No. 1 player in Europe, said: “Yes, but I wanted the 62.”

Players shooting 63 in the U.S. Open

1973 Johnny Miller 8-under-par at Oakmont

1980 Jack Nicklaus 7-under-par at Baltusrol

1980 Tom Weiskopf 7-under-par at Baltusrol

2003 Vijay Singh 7-under-par at Olympia Fields

2017 Justin Thomas 9-under-par at Erin Hills

2018 Tommy Fleetwood 7-under-par at Shinnecock Hills