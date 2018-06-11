TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from around Shinnecock Hills Golf Club during the practice rounds for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Tiger Woods prepares to tee off from the 2nd Hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Rickie Fowler speaks with Newsday sportswriter Mark Herrmann (not in picture) following a practice round leading up to the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Kevin Kisner's caddie Duane Bock looks on from the driving range during practice for the 118th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Photo Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

Spectators line the practice greens to catch a glimpse of the golfers at the 2018 U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Bubba Watson looks down the ninth hole with his caddie Ted Scott during practice for the 118th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tony Finau hits a ball on the driving range during practice for the 118th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

