Scenes from around Shinnecock Hills Golf Club during the practice rounds for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods prepares to tee off from the 2nd Hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Rickie Fowler speaks with Newsday sportswriter Mark Herrmann (not in picture) following a practice round leading up to the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Kevin Kisner's caddie Duane Bock looks on from the driving range during practice for the 118th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Spectators line the practice greens to catch a glimpse of the golfers at the 2018 U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Bubba Watson looks down the ninth hole with his caddie Ted Scott during practice for the 118th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday, June 10, 2018.