Favorites: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has three wins, two seconds and a third in the nine events he has played since the PGA Tour resumed play in June and is favored to add to his 2016 U.S. Open title. No. 2 Jon Rahm has two wins and two top-10s in his nine appearances in that span, and No. 3 Justin Thomas has one win and four more top-10 finishes in the 10 events he has played since June.

Contenders: Young Collin Morikawa has two wins since June, including the PGA Championship, and is fifth on the PGA Tour in shots gained tee to green. No. 7 Xander Schauffele had the lowest score to par at the Tour Championship, and he has finished in the top 25 in nine of 10 events during the restart. Daniel Berger won in June at Colonial and has been top-25 in seven of eight events.

Dark horses: It’s hard to imagine No. 4 Rory McIlroy as a dark horse, but he has just one top-10 in nine events since June and is struggling with his driver. Bryson DeChambeau won once since the restart and has sensational length off the tee, but can he stay in the fairway at Winged Foot? Scottie Scheffler is an accurate driver and has three top-10 and three top-25 finishes in his past six events.