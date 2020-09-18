MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Whatever hopes 50-year-old Phil Mickelson harbored for a triumphant return to Winged Foot, the site of his final hole collapse to lose the 2006 U.S. Open by one stroke, were dashed by the ego-bruising 79 he shot in the opening round on Thursday. The five-time major champion fought gamely on his way to a second-round 74, but his 13-over total wasn’t close to making the cut.

Despite his disappointment, Mickelson insisted he still enjoyed the experience. "I think it’s one of the hardest tests that we play but one of the most fun challenges because of the character of the course all throughout, from shot-making to putting and short game," Mickelson said. "I think it’s a terrific place to play golf, and I’m appreciative of the opportunity to compete here. I’m disappointed I didn’t play better."

Mickelson had extreme trouble hitting fairways off the tee, and that put too much pressure on even his brilliant short game because the rough was so deep. "I find myself getting tight and a little ‘steer-y’ and playing some of my worst golf," Mickelson admitted.

Despite the outcome, Mickelson said it was important to return after what his 2006 mishap because no one has embraced him more than New York crowds. "It’s fun for me to return, it’s fun for me to come back here," Mickelson said. Referring to the absence of fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, "I love the people here, and I’m sorry they weren’t able to come out to the tournament.

"But I think it’s one of the best golf courses that we play majors on, and it was fun for me to compete here one more time."

Mickelson’s plans call for him to take the next few weeks off at home to rest, and he is uncertain whether he will play some Champions Tour events. Asked if this might have been his final U.S. Open, Mickelson said: "I don’t know."

-30-