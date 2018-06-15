HONORING FALLEN PRO

Brooks Koepka, the defending champion and a contender this time, is among the players wearing white ribbons on their caps. Each ribbon is a tribute to late Rockville Links pro Mike Turnesa, who died last month, and his brother Jim, who is ill. Koepka is a friend of Mike’s son Marc, a former PGA Tour member whom Koepka convinced to be his partner in this season’s Zurich Classic. — MARK HERRMANN

FATHER-SON TIME

Consider it an early Father’s Day gift to Bob Miller, the longtime head pro at Knollwood Country Club in Westchester. He got to watch his son Mike play in the U.S. Open. The younger Miller, a former New York State Open champion, missed the cut at 15 over.

“It was tough. If you hit it in the wrong spot, it was magnified by a thousand and a few times today, I hit it in the left rough and really couldn’t get the ball more than 50 yards in front of me,” said Mike, a PGA Tour Canada member. “I had a lot of people here, supporting me, rooting me on. It’s nice to see familiar faces out there but you want to play better for them and for yourself.” — MARK HERRMANN

FOX: CAN YOU HEAR US NOW?

Fox Sports lost its audio during the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills for about eight minutes late Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Fox said, “Our main audio board crashed, which is an extremely rare occurrence. It took a few minutes to get it back up, but we’ve returned to full capacity.”

After the audio returned, host Joe Buck alluded to audio problems that had been occurring throughout the day, only some of which viewers were aware of, he said.

He also joked, “The reviews are in. They’re saying we never sounded better.” — NEIL BEST

TICKETS ANYONE?

Tickets are still available for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills over the weekend, and must be purchased on site at the will call stand.

Gallery tickets are $145 for Saturday or Sunday and up to five children 18 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Tickets to the Trophy Club are $240, with children 12 and under free, and 13-18 an additional $40. The Top of the Hill pavilion is available on Sunday only for $185 with the same upgrade for children.

Fans must drive to the Westhampton airport to park where shuttles will take them to the course. — JEFF WILLIAMS

THE BACK NINE LIST

Nine Leading Players in the Official World Golf Ranking Who Missed the Cut

(Ranking position in parentheses)

Jordan Spieth (4)

Jon Rahm (5)

Rory McIlroy (6)

Jason Day (8)

Sergio Garcia (15)

Bubba Watson (19)

Matt Kuchar (25)

Kevin Kisner (30)

Satoshi Kodaira (35)

BIRDIES AND BOGEYS

BOGEY: Many of the biggest names were unable to stay within range of Dustin Johnson, robbing the Open of much of its weekend sizzle.

EAGLE: Jimmy Walker shot par 70 after a slow start because he made two eagles, on the par-5 16th (during his first nine) and the par-4 fourth.

BIRDIE: Weather apps. Russell Henley was spared from getting soaked during an unexpected morning rain because, he said, “My caddie ran and got the umbrella at the last second because he looked at his phone and said it was a 10 percent chance.”

PAR: Scott Gregory, who had a historically high 92 on Thursday, followed through on his promise to shake if off and shot 17 strokes better Friday. — MARK HERRMANN