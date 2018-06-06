TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
SportsGolfUS Open

U.S. Open schedule of events and TV schedule

The 16th Hole of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

The 16th Hole of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on June 28, 2017. Photo Credit: USGA Museum / John Mummert

By Newsday Staff
Print

SUNDAY: Merchandise sale (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) at the Merchandise Pavilion at Shinnecock Hills GC. No ticket required. Complimentary parking.

MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY: Practice rounds. Gates open 6 a.m. Players start at first and 10th tees.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY: First, second rounds begin at 6:45 a.m. from both the first and 10th tees. Gates open 6 a.m. TV: FS1, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Ch. 5, 6-9 p.m.

SATURDAY: Third round starting time will be determined by the number of players who make the cut. Generally, the first pairing begins play from the first tee between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Gates open 6 a.m.

TV: Ch. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

SUNDAY: The first pairing of the final round begins play from the first tee between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Gates open 6 a.m. If there is a playoff, a two-hole aggregate playoff will be held immediately following the final round. If that results in a tie, play continues in a sudden-death format. TV: Ch. 5, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

Humberto Chavez, seen at the Belmont racetrack on Belmont chaplain’s ‘church’ is the horse stables
Jay Bruce of the New York Mets reacts Anemic Mets shut out by Orioles, 1-0
Jets backup safety Rontez Miles will miss part Jets sign Wilcox after Miles injury revealed
Franklin Parra of Copiague was drafted in the Mets select Copiague lefthander Franklin Parra
Groomer Eduardo Luna wipes down Justify at Belmont Justify arrives at Belmont Park
Yoenis Cespedes jokes around in the Mets dugout Cespedes may be ready for Subway Series