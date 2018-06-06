SUNDAY: Merchandise sale (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) at the Merchandise Pavilion at Shinnecock Hills GC. No ticket required. Complimentary parking.

MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY: Practice rounds. Gates open 6 a.m. Players start at first and 10th tees.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY: First, second rounds begin at 6:45 a.m. from both the first and 10th tees. Gates open 6 a.m. TV: FS1, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Ch. 5, 6-9 p.m.

SATURDAY: Third round starting time will be determined by the number of players who make the cut. Generally, the first pairing begins play from the first tee between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Gates open 6 a.m.

TV: Ch. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

SUNDAY: The first pairing of the final round begins play from the first tee between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Gates open 6 a.m. If there is a playoff, a two-hole aggregate playoff will be held immediately following the final round. If that results in a tie, play continues in a sudden-death format. TV: Ch. 5, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.