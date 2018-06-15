Birdies and eagles? How about seaplanes?

As traffic to the East End continues to be a mess for those intent on making it to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, some golf fans are taking to the skies. And the seas, for that matter.

Blade, a charter airplane and helicopter company based in New York City, is offering one-way flights via seaplane from Manhattan to Sebonac Point in Southampton — a 35-minute flight, compared to the multiple hours it’s taking city residents to get to the U.S. Open.

Convenience doesn’t come cheap — it’s $795 one way — but that hasn’t seemed to hurt business. At the start of the U.S. Open Thursday, only three seats remained for various planes over the weekend. There’s a waitlist option, as well.

“We’re moving quite a few people,” Blade general manager Evan Licht said. “Interest in flights on both sides [Manhattan and Southampton] has been extremely high. It’s catering to everybody — the casual golf fan that’s excited about the Open, the rabid fan that hasn’t missed one, and people who may or may not have been on their way to the Hamptons anyway and want to stop at the Open.”

The seaplane takes off from the East 23rd Street marina, and holds eight people, Licht said. There are two flights every day that leave Manhattan at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Once you land, it’s a five-minute drive to the course via a luxury SUV, which is included in the $795 price tag.

The company also offers helicopter flights from the city to the Southampton Heliport — about 20 minutes from Shinnecock Hills without traffic, and Licht theorized that some golf fans are probably using that option as well. Blade is also partnering with Prime Sport for the event — a USGA sponsor — to provide U.S. Open tickets and hospitality at an additional cost.