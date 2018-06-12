Tickets on the resale market for the U.S. Open settled into a relatively narrow range Tuesday, reflective in part of the nature of golf tickets: Most simply allow access to the course, so there are no good or bad seats from which to choose.

StubHub said that as of Tuesday, its asking prices were averaging $408 for a ticket to all four days of competition, with a daily average of $134.

That is close to the face value of daily tickets, which are sold out: $125 for Thursday and $145 the other three days.

StubHub said those prices were higher than those for the past two Opens — Oakmont in 2016 and Erin Hills in 2017 — but lower than for 2015 at Chambers Bay.

Sixty percent of StubHub’s listings were from New York, with 9 percent from New Jersey.

At SeatGeek, which aggregates resale sites, actual sales through Tuesday were averaging $107 for Thursday, $138 for Friday, $163 for Saturday and $140 for Sunday, again, tracking closely with face values.

SeatGeek said 53 percent of sales had come from New York, 9 percent from Connecticut and 5 from New Jersey.

The USGA said about 35,000 tickets were made available for each day of the tournament.