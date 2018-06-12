TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open tickets at Shinnecock Hills going for close to face value on resale market

Gary Woodland working on his game around the

Gary Woodland working on his game around the greens during practice at the U.S. Open at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on June 12, 2018 Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Tickets on the resale market for the U.S. Open settled into a relatively narrow range Tuesday, reflective in part of the nature of golf tickets: Most simply allow access to the course, so there are no good or bad seats from which to choose.

StubHub said that as of Tuesday, its asking prices were averaging $408 for a ticket to all four days of competition, with a daily average of $134.

That is close to the face value of daily tickets, which are sold out: $125 for Thursday and $145 the other three days.

StubHub said those prices were higher than those for the past two Opens — Oakmont in 2016 and Erin Hills in 2017 — but lower than for 2015 at Chambers Bay.

Sixty percent of StubHub’s listings were from New York, with 9 percent from New Jersey.

At SeatGeek, which aggregates resale sites, actual sales through Tuesday were averaging $107 for Thursday, $138 for Friday, $163 for Saturday and $140 for Sunday, again, tracking closely with face values.

SeatGeek said 53 percent of sales had come from New York, 9 percent from Connecticut and 5 from New Jersey.

The USGA said about 35,000 tickets were made available for each day of the tournament.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

